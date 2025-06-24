Wisp Announces Debut Album If Not Winter: Hear “Save Me Now”

Two years ago, the teenage college student Natalie R. Lu made a shoegaze track called "Your Face" and posted it online under the name Wisp. The song went viral literally overnight. Wisp scored a deal with Interscope and became one of the big names of the TikTok-driven shoegaze revival. This fall, she'll tour with System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, and Avenged Sevenfold. She's released a bunch of singles since that first one, including the recent tracks "Sword" and "Get Back To Me." Now, she's ready to announce her first album.
Later this summer. Wisp will release her full-length debut If Not Winter. We don't have many details on the album yet. There's no tracklist, so we're not even sure which of Wisp's singles made the cut. But we do know that her new song "Save Me Now" is on there. It's a gentle shimmer with some big grunge riffage and spectral vocals that recall early Grimes. Check out the video and Wisp's upcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
8/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
8/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
8/24 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston
8/25 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
8/27 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^
8/28 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^
8/31 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *#
9/01 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *#
9/03 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *%
9/05 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *%
9/06 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
9/07 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
9/08 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
9/10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
9/11 - Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
9/13 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
9/16 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
9/18 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
9/19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
9/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
9/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
9/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
9/27 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
9/29 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
9/30 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/01 - Houston, TX @ Numbers
10/03 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/04 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/06 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/07 - Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
10/08 - Kansas City, MO @ recordbar
10/22 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
10/23 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
10/24 - London, UK @ EartH
10/25 - Paris, France @ Maroquinerie
10/27 - Saint-Josse-Ten-Noode, Belgium @ Botanique
10/28 - Cologne, Germany @ Luxor
10/29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Old Room
10/31 - Hamburg, Geramny @ headCRASH
11/01 - Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree
11/02 - Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Hybrydy
* with System Of A Down
^ with Korn
# with Avenged Sevenfold
% with Deftones
If Not Winter is out 8/1 on Music Soup/Interscope.