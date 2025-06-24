Wisp Announces Debut Album If Not Winter: Hear “Save Me Now”

Two years ago, the teenage college student Natalie R. Lu made a shoegaze track called "Your Face" and posted it online under the name Wisp. The song went viral literally overnight. Wisp scored a deal with Interscope and became one of the big names of the TikTok-driven shoegaze revival. This fall, she'll tour with System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, and Avenged Sevenfold. She's released a bunch of singles since that first one, including the recent tracks "Sword" and "Get Back To Me." Now, she's ready to announce her first album.

Later this summer. Wisp will release her full-length debut If Not Winter. We don't have many details on the album yet. There's no tracklist, so we're not even sure which of Wisp's singles made the cut. But we do know that her new song "Save Me Now" is on there. It's a gentle shimmer with some big grunge riffage and spectral vocals that recall early Grimes. Check out the video and Wisp's upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

8/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

8/24 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

8/25 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

8/27 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^

8/28 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^

8/31 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *#

9/01 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *#

9/03 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *%

9/05 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *%

9/06 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

9/07 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

9/08 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

9/10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

9/11 - Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

9/13 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

9/16 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

9/18 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

9/19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

9/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

9/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

9/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/27 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

9/29 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

9/30 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/01 - Houston, TX @ Numbers

10/03 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/04 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/06 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/07 - Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

10/08 - Kansas City, MO @ recordbar

10/22 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

10/23 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

10/24 - London, UK @ EartH

10/25 - Paris, France @ Maroquinerie

10/27 - Saint-Josse-Ten-Noode, Belgium @ Botanique

10/28 - Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

10/29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Old Room

10/31 - Hamburg, Geramny @ headCRASH

11/01 - Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree

11/02 - Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Hybrydy

* with System Of A Down

^ with Korn

# with Avenged Sevenfold

% with Deftones

If Not Winter is out 8/1 on Music Soup/Interscope.