Coral Grief – “Paint By Number”

12:09 PM EDT on June 23, 2025

Che Hise-Gattone

You don't have to be a fan of Seattle trio Coral Grief's forehead-slap band name to appreciate the way their blinking, sighing psychedelic rock calls back to Stereolab and Broadcast. Coral Grief's full-length debut Air Between Us drops next month, and we've posted the promising singles "Rockhounds" and "Latitude." Today, they've got another one.

The latest Coral Grief song is called "Paint By Number" -- not "Numbers," just "Number." It's a swooshing, hypnotic jam that sounds like it exists outside of time and space. In a press release, the band says, "For this song, we started playing around with rhythmic elements that were fun to bounce off of each other. It developed into a contemplation on learning how to bring liveliness and color into bleak times, which is a constant effort these days." That's real talk. Listen below.

Air Between Us is out 7/18 on Suicide Squeeze/Anxiety Blanket.

