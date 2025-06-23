Skip to Content
If It Rains – “Foglake” & “How’s It Going To End?”

12:53 PM EDT on June 23, 2025

Evan Stein has played in the excellent Northeastern hardcore bands Anklebiter and Broken Vow, and now he's the leader of a new group called If It Rains. They make fast, intense, passionate hardcore with just the slightest touch of melody. It's the classic Turning Point style -- raw and guttural and angry, but with the kind of sincerity that might make you want to shed a tear while you're ripping people's heads off and throwing them at other people.

Last year, If It Rains released their demo, and it rocked. They'll follow that with a 12" EP that's set to arrive later in the year, and now they've got a promo tape with two new tracks. Both "Foglake" and "How's It Going To End?" are short and blustery, but both of them conjure just a tiny bit of beauty. "Foglake" is barely a minute long, but it still makes room for an impressionistic guitar outro. Hear both tracks below.

Promo '25 is out now on Delayed Gratification.

