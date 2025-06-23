Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

U2’s The Edge Becomes An Irish Citizen After Living There For 62 Years

3:09 PM EDT on June 23, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: The Edge appears at the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney+ Music Docu-Special “Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman” at The Orpheum Theatre on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Edge, aka U2 guitarist David Howell Evans, has been publicly associated with Ireland for close to five decades. He and his Welsh parents moved to the Emerald Isle from his birthplace of Essex 62 years ago, when he was 1. It's the only home he's ever known. But until today, he was not an Irish citizen.

As The Journal reports, the Edge was among thousands of people conferred with Irish citizenship today in Killarney. Smiling broadly, he took the oath of allegiance, later telling reporters it was "a monumental day for all of us."

He continued:

I guess, you know, I’m a little tardy with the paper work. I’ve been living in Ireland now since I was one-year-old. But the time is right. And I couldn’t be more proud of my country for all that it represents and all that it is doing.

It’s showing real leadership right now in the world and it couldn’t come at a better moment for me so I am just so happy to be at this point to be in even deeper connection with my homeland.

There was also this:

Honestly there were many moments in the past when I could have done it with just the form to be filled out but I’m happy it’s now. It feels more significant, it feels more meaningful,” he said, then clarifying his statement, saying:

Because of what is going on in the world right now. What Ireland stands for, it’s very powerful. We are talking really about showing leadership in the world, supporting our international bodies, the ICC, UN, speaking truth to power. Really important what Ireland is representing right now.

It's a beautiful day!

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026
News

Morrissey Sets First Concert Cancellations Of 2026

January 3, 2026
News

Billy Joel Performs For The First Time Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Joining Tribute Band In Wellington, FL

January 3, 2026
News

Counterparts Frontman Calls Out Suspected AI-Generated Metalcore Act Broken Avenue

January 2, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026
News

Drake Hit With Third Lawsuit Over Stake, Accused Of Using Gambling Funds To Inflate Music Streams

January 2, 2026