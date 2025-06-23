U2’s The Edge Becomes An Irish Citizen After Living There For 62 Years

The Edge, aka U2 guitarist David Howell Evans, has been publicly associated with Ireland for close to five decades. He and his Welsh parents moved to the Emerald Isle from his birthplace of Essex 62 years ago, when he was 1. It's the only home he's ever known. But until today, he was not an Irish citizen.

As The Journal reports, the Edge was among thousands of people conferred with Irish citizenship today in Killarney. Smiling broadly, he took the oath of allegiance, later telling reporters it was "a monumental day for all of us."

He continued:

I guess, you know, I’m a little tardy with the paper work. I’ve been living in Ireland now since I was one-year-old. But the time is right. And I couldn’t be more proud of my country for all that it represents and all that it is doing. It’s showing real leadership right now in the world and it couldn’t come at a better moment for me so I am just so happy to be at this point to be in even deeper connection with my homeland.

There was also this:

Honestly there were many moments in the past when I could have done it with just the form to be filled out but I’m happy it’s now. It feels more significant, it feels more meaningful,” he said, then clarifying his statement, saying: Because of what is going on in the world right now. What Ireland stands for, it’s very powerful. We are talking really about showing leadership in the world, supporting our international bodies, the ICC, UN, speaking truth to power. Really important what Ireland is representing right now.

It's a beautiful day!