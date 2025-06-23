Mick Ralphs, Founding Mott The Hoople & Bad Company Guitarist, Dead At 81

Mick Ralphs, the found guitarist of Mott The Hoople and Bad Company, has died. His family issued a statement confirming the news. The cause of the rock musician's death has not been disclosed, but in 2016 he suffered a severe stroke. He was 81.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mick Ralphs," the statement begins. It continues:

Mick Ralphs, the influential guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder of the iconic rock bands Bad Company and Mott The Hoople, has passed away at the age of 81. He is survived by the love of his life, Susie Chavasse, his two children, three step-children and his beloved bandmates Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke. He also leaves behind millions of devoted fans and friends across the world. "Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour. Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won't be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven." Love Paul “He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply,” Simon Kirke. Paul Rodgers of Free first met Mick Ralphs in 1971. After an inspired jam session and a mutual sharing of songs, Ralphs made the bold decision to leave Mott The Hoople and form a new band with Rodgers, and Bad Company was born. Adding former King Crimson bassist/vocalist Boz Burrell and drummer Simon Kirke, the band was complete. With the help of Led Zeppelin’s legendary manager Peter Grant, Bad Company became the first band signed to Zeppelin’s Swan Song label. The group’s success was meteoric. Their 1974 self-titled debut went five-times platinum, producing classic hits like “Can’t Get Enough” and “Movin’ On,” alongside rock anthems such as “Ready For Love,” and the title track “Bad Company.” In a fitting tribute to the band’s enduring influence, Bad Company will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year in 2025. Ralphs gave his final performance with Bad Company on October 29, 2016, at London’s O2 Arena. Just days later, he suffered a debilitating stroke and remained bedridden until his passing. Mick Ralphs leaves behind a powerful musical legacy that will to inspire generations.

Though Ralphs was not a constant member of Mott The Hoople or Bad Company, he contributed on every studio album by both groups. Originally called Mod Doc Thomas Group, Mott The Hoople welcomed Ralphs in 1966, and he departed after a commercial breakthrough with the David Bowie-produced LP All The Young Dudes. He then founded Bad Company along with Free's Paul Rodgers, and their debut album topped the charts. The original band disbanded in 1982. He released a solo album titled Take This in 1985, which was followed by 2001's instrumental record It's All Good and 2003's That's Life.

Eventually Mott The Hoople did some reunion shows and Bad Company went on comeback tours. Bad Company will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame later this year.

