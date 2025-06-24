Sting Openers The Christians Share Update After Drummer Suffers Cardiac Arrest Onstage

Yesterday (June 22), Sting returned to Liverpool for the first time since 1979 with a headlining performance at On The Waterfront. However, the former Police frontman had to begin his set at Pier Head by acknowledging a horrific incident: A member of the opening band the Christians collapsed mid-performance from cardiac arrest.

Before Sting went on, a spokesperson for the Christians told the crowd about drummer Lionel Duke, “We’re really hoping he is going to make it. He didn’t have a pulse, he’s got one now, we think. Thank you so much.” Before playing any songs, Sting said, “The drummer in the band before is OK. He's in hospital. All of us are praying he's going to be fine. Our thoughts are with him.”

On social media, the Christians shared a statement about the situation: "Thankyou so much to all the many many messages regarding our drummer Lionel Duke who suffered a cardiac arrest while performing at tonights amazing concert ahead of Sting," it reads.

It continues, "We are awaiting news from the Heart and Chest hospital at Broad Green and thank the phenomenal team of medics present from On The Waterfront Liverpool team who stepped in so swiftly to help our poor Lionel. please send positive vibes his way."