LCD Soundsystem Play “45:33” For The First Time In 14 Years, Release “Home (Tom Sharkett Edit)”

9:32 PM EDT on June 23, 2025

It's not a bad year for LCD Soundsystem, who have co-headlining shows with Pulp this fall and were recently covered by Dave Grohl at a surprise show. Last night (June 22) in London, James Murphy and co. pleased fans by playing "45:33" for the first time in 14 years during their residency at the O2 Academy Brixton.

The lengthy 2006 single comes from the album of the same name, and the dance-punk band performed it after the 2022 track “New Body Rhumba.” Last week LCD Soundsystem also released a Tom Sharkett edit of the This Is Happening tune “Home" for a 12" vinyl that also contains an instrumental version. Along with producing for other musicians, Sharkett is also a guitarist in W.H. Lung, who were our Band To Watch in 2021. Check out that collab below along with clips of LCD's "45:33" performance.

