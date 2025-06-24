Skip to Content
Hear New Mk.gee Collabs From Jonah Yano & SEES00000

10:24 AM EDT on June 24, 2025

Will Shaw

Mike Gordon, the enigmatic Los Angeles musician known professionally as Mk.gee, had a tremendous breakout last year. His gooey, off-kilter album Two Star & The Dream Police was a critical sensation that made Mk.gee a favorite of a bunch of prominent musicians, and he got famous enough to get booked as an SNL musical guest. (My daughter saw those performances and was like, "What is this?") Mk.gee reportedly worked with Justin Bieber on new music, which sounds nuts, but we don't know if or when we'll be able to hear it. We do, however, get to hear what happens when Mk.gee helps out some other artists. He's a contributor, for instance, on Bon Iver's new LP SABLE, fABLE. And this week, he's also a collaborator on new tracks from two new artists who are way less famous than either Justin Bieber or Bon Iver.

The Japanese-born, Montreal-based musician Jonah Yano and his band the Heavy Loop released their self-titled album last year, and we posted their Clairo collab "Snowpath." At his shows, Yano has recently been playing a Mk.gee collab called "Homerun 2021," and the single is out today. Yano and Mk.gee co-wrote it and co-produced it together, and tender, wonderstruck haze-pop could've fit comfortably on Two Star & The Dream Police. Check it out.

SEES00000, a Los Angeles artist with a name that's incredibly annoying to type, opened for Mk.gee on tour recently. A few days ago, he released "T00STEP," a bleary and dance-added track that Mk.gee co-produced with his bandmate Zack Sekoff. It goes a little something like this:

Andrew Aged, another Mk.gee bandmate, co-produced "Shapeshifter," a song that'll appear on Lorde's new album Virgin when it drops on Friday. In other news, it appears that Mk.gee does not know how to use a drive-thru.

Mk.gee does things his own way

— Stereogum (@stereogum.bsky.social) June 22, 2025 at 12:56 PM

