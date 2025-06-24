Lathe Of Heaven Announce New Album Aurora: Hear The Title Track

Brooklyn's Lathe Of Heaven make a synthy, romantic form of post-punk that's about as familiar and comforting as anything can be while still claiming to be cutting-edge underground music. Also, the members of the band all look really cool; see below for evidence. The group's debut Bound By Naked Skies came out a couple of years ago, and now they're ready to follow it up with a new album called Aurora. It's not named after the Illinois suburb where Wayne's World takes place, but we can pretend.

Along with their album announcement, Lathe Of Heaven dropped their soft-glowing Aurora title track. In a press release the band says that it's "loosely inspired" by Arthur C. Clarke's short story "If I Forget Thee, O Earth...," so no Wayne's World, unfortunately: "In the story, a man and his son take a trip from their colony on the moon to a lookout point where Earth (long abandoned due to nuclear war) can be seen rising across the vast gulf of space. Playing with this concept, I took a more personal and romantic approach, exploring similar themes of loss, love, and devotion at the end of the world." Below, check out the Devan Davies-directed "Aurora" video and the album's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Exodus"

02 "Aurora"

03 "Portrait Of A Scorched-Earth"

04 "Just Beyond The Reach Of Light"

05 "Oblivion"

06 "Kaleidoscope"

07 "Matrix Of Control"

08 "Catatonia"

09 "Infinity's Kiss"

10 "Automation Bias"

11 "Rorschach"

Aurora is out 8/29 on Sacred Bones.