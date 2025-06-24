Skip to Content
MAVI & Smino – “Potluck”

2:16 PM EDT on June 24, 2025

Last month the North Carolina rapper MAVI released "Landgrab," which we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week. It boasts a feature with Earl Sweatshirt, marking the first time MAVI officially collaborated with another rapper on his own song. I guess he's really feeling the collaboration thing now because he's back today with "Potluck," which features Smino.

Produced by Nephew Hesh, Cade, and Asean Bwoy, "Potluck" is on MAVI's more melodic side, his flow meandering somewhere between rapping and singing over two simple alternating synth chords. On it, he reflects on his rise to star status with some record-stratch-freeze-frame realizations: "Getting chased by some hoes I ain't thought I'd afford/ Getting fame that I thought I'd avoid." Smino brings a soulful spirit to it, relishing in the notoriety himself: "Used to take the Metrolink, now I'm linkin' with Metro Boomin."

Watch Sam Stone's video for "Potluck" below.

