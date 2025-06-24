Freezing Cold Announce New Album Treasure Pool: Hear “Backlight”

Freezing Cold — great band name. I'm always excited to see it, though that's partially because I associate it with the high-quality emotive indie rock for which the NYC trio has become known. Freezing Cold have been off my radar for a while; they followed their 2019 debut album Glimmer with a couple tracks in the summer of 2021, and until today their Bandcamp page hasn't been updated since. But big things are happening in Freezing Cold world: Starting now, they're rolling out LP2.

Treasure Pool will be out at the top of August. After teaming with Detroit's great Salinas Records for Glimmer, this time Freezing Cold's label will be New Jersey's esteemed Don Giovanni. "Backlight," the new album's opening track, is a vigorous but moody rock song with vocal hooks aplenty. "With every memory, there’s a price/ That's been an excuse enough to never try," sings Jeff Cunningham, who shares his name with the Columbus Crew's all-time goals leader in MLS play.

Cunningham offers an interpretation:

If you’re part of the disposable camera generation, you probably know the feeling of flipping through a stack of old photos and getting hit with a flood of emotions. Some are total mysteries, completely lost in time. Since you made that 4x6 memory, life added context. People have passed away. Others, you thought you’d know for years to come. Some of those expectations held true, others not quite. We tried to capture the weird mix of nostalgia and surprise on what is probably the poppiest song on the album.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Backlight"

02 "Off Season"

03 "Half Static"

04 "You Already Know"

05 "Golden"

06 "Silhouettes"

07 "Eclipse"

08 "Measures"

09 "Win/Lose"

10 "The Day"

Treasure Pool is out 8/1 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.