Animal Collective – “Love On The Big Screen”

It's been a couple of years since Animal Collective's last studio album Isn't It Now?, but they've stayed busy in the meantime: As a group, they've contributed to benefit compilations for those impacted by Hurricane Helene and the Los Angeles-area wildfires, while members Panda Bear, Avey Tare, and Geologist have each put out music of their own. (They also reissued Sung Tongs for its 20th anniversary.) Today Animal Collective have returned, collectively, with what appears to be a one-off single called "Love On The Big Screen."

"Love On The Big Screen" is Animal Collective in their more amped-up psych-pop mode, those classic meandering melodies enveloped in fuzzy, tinny production. Aside from streaming, the band will be putting the song out on a limited-edition 7", with a B-side called "Buddies On The Blackboard," which we'll have to wait until release day to hear. Both songs were produced by Avey Tare and Adam McDaniel, the latter of whom also engineered and mixed the songs at his own Drop Of Sun Studios in Asheville. Dave Cooley mastered them.

Check out Danny Perez's visualizer for "Love On The Big Screen" below.

The "Love On The Big Screen" b/w "Buddies On The Blackboard" single is out 8/1 via Domino. Pre-order it here.