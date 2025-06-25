Fine – “Run”

I wish the Danish pop artist Fine would pick a better name. To be fair, it is her actual name -- Fine Glindvad Jensen. But when you're dealing with English-speaking oafs like me and the majority of Stereogum's readership, that's like hearing about an artist named "Meh." Maybe Fine's parents should've given her a better name! Maybe they're to blame! In any case, please allow me to make the case that Fine's music is better than fine -- that it is, in fact, good.

Fine used to lead the synthpop group Chinah, and she went to the same Copenhagen conservatory as Erika de Casier, ML Buch, and Astrid Sonne. She and de Casier co-wrote some bangers for the K-pop group NewJeans, and she and Sonne debuted a new project called Coined at a London art gallery earlier this year. Last year, Fine released her solo debut Rocky Top Ballads, and she followed it with the single "I Could" earlier this year. Today, Fine drops the new track "Run," which she wrote and produced entirely on her own. It's a woozy, gorgeous, insular pop song that sounds like what might've happened if Max Martin ever produced Mazzy Star. It fits in nicely with all the other cool, glossy things coming out of Copenhagen these days. Check it out below.

<a href="https://finefinefinefine.bandcamp.com/track/run">Run by Fine</a>

"Fine" is out now on Escho.