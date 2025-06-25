Justin Vernon Is A Limousine Driver/Divorce Lawyer In Bon Iver’s “From” Video

Remember SABLE, fABLE? Bon Iver are back today to remind you. A couple months past the new album's release, they've shared a music video for "From," a soulful and luminescent '80s pop throwback featuring the in-demand Mk.gee on guitar.

The song finds Justin Vernon attempting to work through a conflict with a presumed romantic partner, assuring her they'll get through this and exclaiming, "I want to kiss you ear from ear!" Mirroring that theme, director Asher Weisberg's new "From" video casts Vernon as a divorce lawyer who doubles as a limousine driver, ready to capitalize on all those post-nuptial conflicts and regrets. The visuals complement the song's production and arrangement with a VHS-ish home video aesthetic, with Vernon emanating Midwestern Saul Goodman vibes as he piles up empty Old Style cans on the dashboard.

Along with the video, Bon Iver have launched a hotline at 888-FROM-BON; Vernon and Weisberg will respond to select voicemails. Before calling, might as well watch the "From" video below.

SABLE, fABLE is out now via Jagjaguwar.