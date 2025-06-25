Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Greg Freeman – “Gallic Shrug”

2:07 PM EDT on June 25, 2025

Stevie Gibbs

We're edging closer to the release of Greg Freeman's new album Burnover. The Vermont folk-rock king has already delighted us with "Point And Shoot" and "Curtain," and now we get a third advance single in the form of "Gallic Shrug." It's an occasion to bust out one of those words used only by music critics: rollicking. Yet despite the road-trip-ready groove, there's a deep melancholy streak within this one.

Freeman offers some background on the track:

I was trying to look up lists of "obscure expressions," as in like weird old phrases or proverbs. The first thing that came up was "Gallic Shrug," a kind of niche physical expression, usually associated with French people – to convey indifference or lack of responsibility. I couldn't get that image out of my head. It's a very personal song revolving around this very heartbreaking gesture.

Hear "Gallic Shrug" below.

Burnover is out 8/22 on Canvasback/Transgressive.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Stream Slut Intent’s Uproarious Debut Album Slutworld

January 5, 2026
News

Watch Winona Ryder Star In A$AP Rocky’s “Punk Rocky” Video

January 5, 2026
New Music

Storefront Church – “I’m Your Man” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

January 5, 2026
New Music

Dry Cleaning – “Joy”

January 5, 2026
New Music

Scarlet Rae – “Best Waitress (v1)”

January 5, 2026
New Music

vs self & soccer. Share Feverish New Trans-Pacific Screamo Split

January 5, 2026