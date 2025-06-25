Greg Freeman – “Gallic Shrug”

We're edging closer to the release of Greg Freeman's new album Burnover. The Vermont folk-rock king has already delighted us with "Point And Shoot" and "Curtain," and now we get a third advance single in the form of "Gallic Shrug." It's an occasion to bust out one of those words used only by music critics: rollicking. Yet despite the road-trip-ready groove, there's a deep melancholy streak within this one.

Freeman offers some background on the track:

I was trying to look up lists of "obscure expressions," as in like weird old phrases or proverbs. The first thing that came up was "Gallic Shrug," a kind of niche physical expression, usually associated with French people – to convey indifference or lack of responsibility. I couldn't get that image out of my head. It's a very personal song revolving around this very heartbreaking gesture.

Hear "Gallic Shrug" below.

Burnover is out 8/22 on Canvasback/Transgressive.