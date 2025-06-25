Sydney Sprague Announces New Album Peak Experience: Hear “Flat Circle”

Sydney Sprague is a Phoenix-based pop-punk singer-songwriter who's received co-signs from emo heroes like Jimmy Eat World and Oso Oso. Today she's announced her new album Peak Experience, which she's independently putting out this September. The news arrives with lead single "Flat Circle" and its accompanying music video.

"Flat Circle" is caffeinated guitars galore, as Sprague asks lots of questions between blasts of chords: "What if nothing ever was/ What it’s supposеd to be because/ I was in thе wrong place at the right time?" In a press release, she explains further: “'Flat Circle' is about what ifs, and wondering if I could rewind my life and make different choices if it would change anything... Would it be better or worse than it is now? What parallel universe versions of me exist and are they happier? Did they do a better job at living? Does that even matter? Is it possible to create my own reality, or am I trapped in an infinite cycle of cause and effect beyond my control? This song is all questions and no answers!"

See the full Peak Experience tracklist below, along with the "Flat Circle" video, which Sprague co-directed with Sébastien Deramat.

TRACKLIST:

01 "As Scared As Can Be"

02 "Critical Damage"

03 "Deads In The Van"

04 "Fair Field"

05 "Long Island"

06 "Flat Circle"

07 "All Covered In Snow"

08 "Your Favorite"

The self-released Peak Experience is out 9/26.