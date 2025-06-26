Skip to Content
Brent Hinds Calls Former Mastodon Bandmates “Horrible Humans”

8:07 PM EDT on June 25, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Singer/guitarist Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

|Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lots of bands are splitting ways with their drummers lately, but in March Mastodon had it worse by losing their longtime lead guitarist and vocalist Brent Hinds. The statement made the situation seem amicable, but now the former member is suggesting otherwise.

The metal band posted on Instagram for the 11 year anniversary of their album Once More 'Round The Sun. In the comments, Hinds replied to a fan who was lamenting his absence, writing, "I [won't] miss being in a shit band with horrible humans." Yikes!

Here's the statement Mastodon offered originally:

Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways.

We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road.

