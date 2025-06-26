Brent Hinds Calls Former Mastodon Bandmates “Horrible Humans”

Lots of bands are splitting ways with their drummers lately, but in March Mastodon had it worse by losing their longtime lead guitarist and vocalist Brent Hinds. The statement made the situation seem amicable, but now the former member is suggesting otherwise.

The metal band posted on Instagram for the 11 year anniversary of their album Once More 'Round The Sun. In the comments, Hinds replied to a fan who was lamenting his absence, writing, "I [won't] miss being in a shit band with horrible humans." Yikes!

Here's the statement Mastodon offered originally: