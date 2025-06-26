Skip to Content
Dream, Ivory – “Tangerine Dream”

8:23 PM EDT on June 25, 2025

Liam Walsh

Some artists have been releasing half of their album in singles, and that includes Dream, Ivory, who are back today with "Tangerine Dream," their sixth (!) preview of When You Come Back I Have So Much To Tell You. The tune is a gauzy, immersive earworm.

The viral duo says "Tangerine Dream" is “a song we wrote about someone who is self-deprecating in all facets of life. They're at the creek withering at their own reflection, feeling both violence and sadness. The 'orange hues' cast by the sun represent the darkness of shadows one brings into the rest of their life without facing them.”

They don't address why it's named after a German electronic band, but maybe it's not our business. Dig into the track below.

When You Come Back I Have So Much To Tell You is out 7/18.

