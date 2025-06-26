fanclubwallet – “Cotton Mouth”

Skip to Content
It's been a little over a year since we last heard from fanclubwallet with the Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines EP. The indie-pop project of Ottawa’s Hannah Judge is back today with the addictive new song "Cotton Mouth."

Written while Judge was ill, "Cotton Mouth" is buoyed by anxious guitars and Judge's whispery lulls. The drums don't come in until halfway through, and the buildup only gets better from there, especially as a tiny but transcendent guitar solo takes hold at the very end. Listen below.

Cole Yearwood

