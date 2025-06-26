Blood Orange – “The Field” (Feat. The Durutti Column, Tariq Al-Sabir, Caroline Polachek, & Daniel Caesar)

Blood Orange's last release was 2022's Four Songs, but Dev Hynes has stayed busy scoring the Broadway play JOB, joining Nathy Peluso's Tonight Show performance, and collaborating with acts like Turnstile and Lorde. Now he's finally back with a stunning new track called "The Field," which has contributions from the Durutti Column, Tariq Al-Sabir, Caroline Polachek, and Daniel Caesar.

The sprawling, skittish tune also features Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter and DJ Eva Tolkin, and it benefits from all of the musicians' efforts, which blend together seamlessly. False starts and false endings keep the listener on their toes, but the music never stops radiating emotion. It comes with a cozy, self-directed music video that stars Naomi Scott; watch below.