Parannoul Launches New Mydreamfever Album Series With Silence Is The New Noise

The mysterious South Korean shoegaze auteur known as Parannoul has always kept his identity secret even as he explores different genres and modes through different alter-egos. Back in 2022, the person behind Parannoul made an album of soft, droning instrumentals called Rough And Beautiful Place, and he released it under the name Mydreamfever. Earlier this year, that Parannoul person took a new name, Huremic, and released the stunning space-rock attack Seeking Darkness. It remains one of 2025's best albums. Not long ago, that musician announced plans for an entire series of Mydreamfever albums, and the first one is out today.

On his Instagram story, the Parannoul artist recently wrote, "I'm releasing an album every 2 months on NTS under Mydreamfever (will be uploaded on Bandcamp too)." Now, that's happening. Today, we get the release of Silence Is The New Noise, the first record to come out under the Mydreamfever name since Rough And Beautiful Place. It sounds nothing like the music that this person releases under the Parannoul and Huremic names, but it still has the sense of exploratory personality that he brings to all his different projects. This time, he takes it into the realm of soft and gentle but experimental ambience.

Silence Is The New Noise, which debuted on NTS Radio, only includes three tracks, but all of them are long. The opening quasi-title track "Silence Is The New Noise, Frequency Is The New Melody" is exactly half an hour long, and according to the Bandcamp description, the dominant ingredients are "various recordings" (presumably field recordings) and "laptop fan noise." For a long time, it's just sparse nothingness, and music emerges very gradually from its hums and fizzes. "Strange And Funny World" lasts nearly 18 minutes, and it's a little more conventional, though its chimes and murmurs are just as cloudy and formless. The 12-minute closer "I Feel Like We Left Something In Our Dreams" has a few guitar feedback-shimmers that recall Parannoul's main-feed music, but the parts that stick with me the most are the minimal piano plinks and saxophone sighs. The whole album works as immersive deep-contemplation music, and you can hear it below.

Silence Is The New Noise is out now as a name-your-price Bandcamp download, and I guess the next Mydreamfever album will arrive in another two months.