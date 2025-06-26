Mark Hoppus Did The Theme Song For Disney Junior’s Iron Man And His Awesome Friends

Many people who were going to Warped Tour in the '90s and 2000s are parents now, so maybe the influx of children's TV theme music from pop-punk and emo icons makes sense. Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump has been imprinting his voice on my son's heart and mind for years as the composer behind the music for Disney Junior's Spidey And His Amazing Friends, essentially a Muppet Babies version of Spider-Man. There are multiple EPs worth of Stump songs devoted to the wide world of Spidey. (A question I've spent valuable time wondering about: Did Stump get this gig through contacts forged when "Centuries" soundtracked ABC's coverage of the College Football Playoff?) Last year, Stump did the theme song for Netflix's Hot Wheels show too. Fall Out Boy are sneakily setting themselves up to be relevant for the rest of their lives.

Now Mark Hoppus has hopped on this train. The blink-182 leader did the theme song for Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, a new sister series to Spidey premiering Aug. 11 on Disney Junior. The show's voice cast includes folks like SNL alum Vanessa Bayer, Arrested Development/Veep guy Tony Hale, and Talon Warburton, son of Patrick Warburton (Puddy from Seinfeld). Hoppus' song is called "Totally Awesome," and it finds Hoppus singing lines like "It's totally awesome when I’m with my best friends/ It's better than chocolate, it’s better than weekends." So true, Mark Hoppus, even if I'm not sure the "real" Tony Stark would agree.

Hear "Totally Awesome" below via Billboard.