Sabrina Carpenter Shares Alternate Man’s Best Friend Cover Art “Approved By God”

When Sabrina Carpenter announced her new album Man's Best Friend two weeks ago, the cover art sparked a lot of discourse. In the photo, Carpenter is depicted on her knees, facing the groin of a person whose face is not in the frame, who is pulling some of her hair upward like a leash. The comment section under our post was a microcosm of the broader conversation about this image; some rejected it as degrading and/or inappropriate, while others proclaimed that critics of the artwork were prudes or asserted that not everything a woman does has to be a feminist gesture. If the photo was good for one thing, it was soliciting opinions.

Now Man's Best Friend has a second album cover. On her social media accounts today, Carpenter revealed signed copies of the album are now available at her website, as are copies with alternate cover art. "i signed some copies of Man’s Best Friend for you guys," Carpenter wrote, "& here is a new alternate cover approved by God."

Was this always the plan? Is she responding to the backlash? Did she just want a chance to deploy a sick burn? And, most importantly, will the original cover art continue to be displayed on streaming services? You can see the new alternate art at the top of this post (and in the embed below).

— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 25, 2025

Man's Best Friend is out 8/29 on Island.