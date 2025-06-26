Skip to Content
50 Cent Joins Orville Peck In Cast Of New Street Fighter Movie

7:04 PM EDT on June 26, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends WE TV’s “Hip Hop Homicides” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

|Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

50 Cent has a new acting gig. The rapper will star in the live-action Street Fighter movie alongside Orville Peck, Jason Momoa, and Noah Centineo, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Kitao Sakurai-directed picture is an adaptation of the Capcom video game and also stars WME's Joe Anoa’i (aka Roman Reign). 50 Cent plays the role of a disgraced boxer named Balrog who's also the bodyguard of the villain. The character is based on Mike Tyson, and was initially named Mike Bison before the developers decided otherwise to avoid potential legal issues. Sources say he's deep into training and will be doing his own stunts. Production commences in August in Australia.

In other 50 Cent news, the multi-hyphenate added a true crime docuseries to his repertoire with the release of Gilgo Beach Killer: The House Of Secrets on Peacock earlier this month, which he produced. It features interviews with those who knew Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann. 50 Cent promoted it on social media with a seemingly AI-generated graphic that contained a misspelling of the word "unraveling."

He also recently fired back at Zohran Mamdani after the New York mayoral candidate mentioned him on a podcast. "Where did he come from," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. "I’m not feeling this plan no. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY." On the other hand, musicians like Lorde and MJ Lenderman have endorsed Mamdani.
