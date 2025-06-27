Kesha – “The One”

We're exactly one week away from Kesha's new album (PERIOD), but that isn't stopping her from keeping us well fed with another single. We've already heard "Delusional," "Joyride," "Yippee-Ki-Yay" with T-Pain, and "Boy Crazy." We've even heard the possible bonus track "ATTENTION!" with Rose Gray and Slayyyter.

Today, she's shared the new song the "The One." It opens with a jubiliant chorus of brass that recalls Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby." It's a massive, shiny pop song where Kesha sings about overcoming relentless heartbreaks only to truly find herself. "I'm what I've been chasing/ I'm the one I've waited for," she sings on the pre-chorus. Fittingly, the new single has reached number one on the US iTunes charts.

Listen below.

Kesha's "THE ONE" has reached #1 on US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/EL6TXjH0KC — chart data (@chartdata) June 27, 2025

(PERIOD) is out 7/4 via Kesha Records.