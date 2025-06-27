Skip to Content
Sanguisugabogg Announce New Album Hideous Aftermath: Hear “Abhorrent Contraception”

12:59 PM EDT on June 27, 2025

The Bogg are back, baby! Columbus brutalists Sanguisugabogg, a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2023, have risen to the to top of the recent revival in old-school death metal even though they've got a name that nobody can pronounce and a logo that nobody can read. Or maybe they've risen to the to top of the recent revival in old-school death metal because they've got a name that nobody can pronounce and a logo that nobody can read. Their 2023 album Homicidal Ecstasy turned guttural nastiness into art. After its release, they toured like demons, released the one-off single "Permanently Fucked," and inspired one young lady to commit viral moshpit antics. This fall, they'll return with a new LP called Hideous Aftermath.

Sanguisugabogg recorded Hideous Aftermath with Converge guitarist and heavy-music specialist Kurt Ballou at his God City studio, and it features contributions from luminaries like Nails' Todd Jones, Full Of Hell's Dylan Walker, Cattle Decapitation's Travis Ryan, and PeelingFlesh. On the absolutely gut-crushing lead single "Abhorrent Contraception," they get help from Josh Welshman, of the German tech-death band Defeated Sanity. In a press release, Sanguisugabogg say, "As a death metal band diving deep in dark tropes of fantasy and exaggerated real-life horrors, this song is a timeless classic with a theme very tried and true with our genre, and it's about the slaughter of an entire family and the unborn." Adorable! Below, check out director Errick Easterday's theatrically creepy "Abhorrent Contraception" video and the Hideous Aftermath tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Rotted Entanglement"
02 "Felony Abuse Of A Corpse" (feat. PeelingFlesh)
03 "Ritual Of Autophagia" (feat. Nails' Todd Jones)
04 "Heinous Testimony"
05 "Abhorrent Contraception" (feat. Defeated Sanity's Josh Welshman)
06 "Repulsive Demise"
07 "Erotic Beheading"
08 "Sanctified Defilement"
09 "Semi Automatic Facial Reconstruction" (feat. Cattle Decapitation's Travis Ryan)
10 "Paid In Flesh" (feat. Full Of Hell's Dylan Walker)

Hideous Aftermath is out 10/10 on Century Media.

