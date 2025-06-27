Debbii Dawson – “Gut Feelings”

Debbii Dawson has had a fantastic run of singles lately, including last month's "Chemical Reaction." Today, she's returned with another called "Gut Feelings." It's essentially a time machine back to the '80s via a hypnotic synth melody. It feels a bit DEVO meets Starship; it could be a cousin of Van Halen's "Jump" or Olivia Newton-John's "Physical."

Nostalgia aside, Dawson makes it her own with her impressive vocal stretches. "Gut Feelings" falls in line with Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!" as a campy pop classic. The backing vocals run through the wash cycle a couple times, repeating: "Trust your gut feelings/ Rinse repeat it (Why dontcha)." I'm not entirely sure what trusting your intuition has to do with soap, except maybe the more you use it the better?

"This song has nothing to do with showering, but that’s where I was when I was thinking of all of my life’s regrets and wishing I listened to my gut feelings more,” Dawson shared. “I wrote it with Noonie Bao and Leroy Clampitt and it has many happy accidents but also a lot of intention (I recut the entire vocal several times). Leroy and I had too much fun working on the production for this one! It’s hard to stop working when it feels like playing."

