Youth Lagoon Covers Braxe + Falcon & Panda Bear’s “Step By Step” For SiriusXMU

12:25 PM EDT on June 28, 2025

Trevor Powers kicked off the year with the release of the latest Youth Lagoon LP, Rarely Do I Dream. Now the Idaho-based musician covered Braxe + Falcon and Panda Bear's 2022 collab "Step By Step" for SiriusXMU.

Youth Lagoon's rendition is more mellow, transforming the trippy tune into a poignant folk-rock ballad and leaning into its emotional textures. The cover follows Panda Bear's new record Sinister Grift which came out a week after Rarely Do I Dream. Hear some of the cover below.

Hear a beautiful cover version of ‘Step By Step’ by Youth Lagoon (@trevorpowersss) for @siriusxmu pic.twitter.com/x8kP09utKw

— Smugglers Way (@SMGLRSWAY) June 27, 2025

