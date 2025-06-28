Youth Lagoon Covers Braxe + Falcon & Panda Bear’s “Step By Step” For SiriusXMU

Trevor Powers kicked off the year with the release of the latest Youth Lagoon LP, Rarely Do I Dream. Now the Idaho-based musician covered Braxe + Falcon and Panda Bear's 2022 collab "Step By Step" for SiriusXMU.

Youth Lagoon's rendition is more mellow, transforming the trippy tune into a poignant folk-rock ballad and leaning into its emotional textures. The cover follows Panda Bear's new record Sinister Grift which came out a week after Rarely Do I Dream. Hear some of the cover below.