Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

At Glastonbury, Kneecap Curse Out Prime Minister And Bob Vylan Lead “Death To The IDF” Chant

3:51 PM EDT on June 28, 2025

Kneecap Glastonbury 2025

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Mo Chara, DJ Provaí and Móglaí Bap of Kneecap during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK’s largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

After many festival cancelations due to Kneecap's pro-Palestine activism and a terrorism charge for member Mo Chara, the Irish-language rap trio made it to Glastonbury and performed a successful set that featured disses of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Rod Stewart.

Ahead of the show, Starmer told The Sun about Kneecap's place on the Glastonbury lineup, “This is about the threats that shouldn’t be made, I won’t say too much because there’s a court case on, but I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

Chara told the massive crowd, “Glastonbury, I’m a free man!” He added, “The Prime Minister of your country — not ours — said he didn’t want us to play. So fuck Keir Starmer,” encouraging a chant. Then, Stewart caught a stray: “Anybody going to Rod Stewart tomorrow? The man is older than Israel!” Chara quipped.

Bandmate Moglai Bap offered an update on Chara's legal situation, saying, “You might have seen Mo Chara was in the Westminster courts this month. Mo Chara’s back in court for a trumped-up terrorism charge. It’s not the first time there was a miscarriage of justice for an Irish person in the British justice system. So if anybody’s available on August 20 at Westminster, we’ll go to support Mo Chara and start a riot outside the courts… that’s for the Daily Mail!”

Later on, he backtracked, “I don’t want anybody to start a riot. No riots, just love and support and more importantly support for Palestine, because that’s what it’s all about.”

“We’re all watching it, we all have a phone, there’s no fucking hiding it," Chara also said. "Israel are war criminals. It’s a fucking genocide. And it’s important… I can see the amount of Palestinian flags here, and it’s fucking insane. The BBC editor’s gonna have some job. So sometimes we feel helpless. Sometimes we feel like we’re not doing enough. And that’s probably true sometimes.

"But the difference it makes to people in Palestine when they see people from the other side of the world, this many people screaming..." he concluded before leading the crowd in a "Free Palestine" chant.

Their performance wasn’t livestreamed, but Kneecap assured fans on Instagram that the BBC “WILL put our set from Glastonbury today on the I-player later this evening for your viewing pleasure.”

The British punk/grime act Bob Vylan performed right before Kneecap, opening with a message of support for the group and criticism of those who tried to get them censored. The duo's Bobby Vylan led “Free Palestine” and “Death to the IDF” chants, which were broadcast on the livestream. Afterwards BBC said those comments were “deeply offensive” and that the set would not be viewable on-demand.

"We are not pacifist punks here over at Bob Vylan Enterprises,” Bobby also said. “We are the violent punks, because sometimes you gotta get your message across with violence because that is the only language some people speak, unfortunately.” Their 2023 single "Censored (Interlude)" included the lyric "Johnny Rotten tried to warn us way back / Maybe if I made pacifist punk / non-violence always makes for a great track."

Avon and Somerset Police now say they are assessing festival performances “to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation.”

Bob Vylan starting the #DeathToTheIDF chant is fucking beautiful, and just what the world needs to hear!#NaziIDF #GenocideByIsrael #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/JdZvelL31U

— Kav (@KavsWord) June 28, 2025

We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon.

Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation. pic.twitter.com/w2RQ4LdQf3

— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) June 28, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Salt-N-Pepa Lose Lawsuit Against Universal To Reclaim Recordings

January 8, 2026
News

Dominic Fike Covered Primus’ “South Park Theme” For Like A Version

January 8, 2026
News

Lily Allen Sings “Pussy Palace” Live For The First Time At Acoustic Chanel Show

January 8, 2026
News

Chrissie Hynde Is Here To Defend Brigitte Bardot’s Honor

January 8, 2026
News

Dawes Perform With Brandon Flowers, Stephen Stills, Jenny Lewis, & More At Altadena Benefit Concert

January 8, 2026
News

Bruno Mars Announces Stadium Tour With Anderson .Paak, Leon Thomas, Raye, & Victoria Monét

January 8, 2026