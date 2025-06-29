Skip to Content
Beyoncé Halts Houston Show When Flying Car Malfunctions

3:36 PM EDT on June 29, 2025

Some fans in the pit at the first Houston show of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour almost got an extra up-close and personal experience. There's a moment in the set where Bey is suspended above the crowd in a prop car as she sings "16 Carriages." Last night, in the middle of that song, the car stopped unexpectedly and began to tilt sideways -- not enough for her to totally fall out, but enough that she had to grip the cables for extra support. Beyoncé continued to sing for a minute, seemingly unbothered, before the fear sunk in and she repeatedly called for the music to stop. She was dangling above the crowd for a while there before being safely lowered into the pit. "If ever I fall, I know y'all catch me,” she told the hometown audience, as she got back up onstage to finish the song without a prop vehicle (call that "0 Carriages").

Beyoncé's management company Parkwood posted a statement on their Instagram story saying the car issue was a "technical mishap" and that nobody got hurt. I'm glad. See some clips of the incident below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@icehood24/video/7521214702148488503

@mateus_cambui

Beyoncé had to stop mid song! It was so scary. It stopped moving right above us and started tilting. For a moment I thought they were gonna land the car right where we were sitting! #beyonce #cowboycarter #CapCut #houston

♬ original sound - Mateus

Beyoncé is also getting a little pushback over a shirt she wore during her Juneteenth performance on the Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris. The shirt in question was honoring the Buffalo Soldiers, a regiment of Black U.S. Army soldiers that formed in the late 19th century and fought on the American frontier after the Civil War. On the back of the shirt was a description of the soldiers, which read in part that "their antagonists were the enemies of peace, order and settlement: warring Indians, bandits, cattle thieves, murderous gunmen, bootleggers, trespassers, and Mexican revolutionaries." Some fans are arguing that Beyoncé's shirt glorifies American colonialism and erases Indigenous history, while others point out that the Buffalo Soldiers also faced plenty of racism and erasure of their own.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLLCOmtIOLq/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

