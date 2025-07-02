Zach Bryan Shares Three New Songs, Brings Out Fan Who Campaigned To Join Him At BST Hyde Park

Last Saturday night Zach Bryan played his first-ever UK festival headline show at BST Hyde Park in London. (Due to "overwhelming demand," he played the fest the following night too). The British setting provided a good opportunity for the singer-songwriter to perform an unreleased song called "Streets Of London" live for the first time. "If I mess this up, you guys can boo us off stage," he warned the crowd before playing the tune, which is a grandiose mid-tempo number about feeling homesick for Oklahoma while on a trip to London.

Meanwhile, over the past few weeks on TikTok and Instagram, a Bryan superfan named Ollie Hawkins was campaigning for the musician to bring him up onstage to do his 2020 song "Heading South" together at that very Hyde Park show. It looks like they did guitar and vocals together. A few songs later, Bryan's buddy Dermot Kennedy also came onstage with to do "Hey Driver," Bryan's 2023 collab with the War And Treaty.

Bryan promised "Streets Of London" would be out on Monday, but after it didn't arrive, he announced on Instagram Stories that night that he'd be releasing two songs instead:

yoooo decided to put two songs out instead of just one it's gonna take an extra day!! Songs'll be out Tuesday sorry sorry sorry They are kind of just tunes that didn't belong on the record, and they didn't fit on an EP either, so I'm just releasing them to get them out into the world cause I love them. Hope you guys enjoy them. I love each one of ya!! even the folks who talked mad shit all year also only five people ever have sold out Hyde Park two nights in a row. I have you guys to thank for it. I love you so much for showing out London. I will love your beautiful city and country forever! See you next time!"

Then Tuesday came and went, but "Streets Of London" is finally out and it's one of three new songs, along with "River Washed Hair" and "Song For You." Hear them and see Hyde Park highlights below.