Frost Children – “Falling”

Frost Children have a buzzy new single to follow last month's "CONTROL." SISTER arrives this fall, but "Falling" is a sleazy, bombastic summer anthem, and it comes paired with a shamelessly nostalgic music video.

“‘Falling’ is the double feeling of euphoric and melancholic, both of which seem to be glued together," the duo explains. "The best part of dance is that you get to let go and leave whatever reality is in the shadows for a moment, and this song especially had that intention to feel like the euphoria was also an escape of something so real and so sad as your life falling apart in front of you, and wanting someone or something else to take that burden away and take you over.”

The Lotus Blossom-directed video is full of neon, chains, anime, and even a YOLO hat. It will take you back to when "Like A G6" was the #1 song in America. What a time to be alive. Hear "Falling" below.

SISTER is out 9/12 via True Panther / Dirty Hit.