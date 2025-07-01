Shelly – “Cross Your Mind” & “Hartwell”

In 2020, Clairo got together with some friends and started a band. Alongside Clairo, the group Shelly features her fellow singer-songwriter Claud and their Syracuse classmates Josh Mehling and Noa Frances Getzug. In the middle of COVID, the group released two indie pop songs, "Steeeam" and "Natural," and that was it. The group seemed like it was a pandemic one-off, but then "Steeeam" went viral, and Clairo performed it live for the first time earlier this year. At Coachella, where Bernie Sanders introduced Clairo, the whole band joined her onstage. Now, we've got another two tracks from Shelly.

On Instagram, Clairo recently posted that Shelly's two new songs, "Cross Your Mind" and "Hartwell," were written five years ago. That tracks. Both songs tap into the wistful, contemplative feeling of the first two Shelly songs. They sound like the music that Clairo would make if she were a DIY artist, putting out records on Don Giovanni or Double Double Whammy. You might not be surprised to learn that she'd be really good at that. Both songs are out right now as a double single called 2; listen to them below.

Shelly 2 is out now on Orange Hill Records.