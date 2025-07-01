Bob Vylan Share Statement After US Visas Revoked

British rap-punk duo Bob Vylan were planning on touring North America this fall. But after they led their Glastonbury crowd in a "death to the IDF" chant last weekend, the US State Department revoked the members' visas, with Deputy Secretary Of State Christopher Landau writing: "Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country." (Apropos of nothing, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu just so happens to be stopping by the White House next week.)

Bob Vylan were also dropped by their booking agency, United Talent Agency, reportedly due at least in part to the band's pro-Palestine comments at Glastonbury. Both of Bob Vylan's core members, who go by Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan, have already shared a few personal remarks online about the ordeal. Today on Instagram they shared another more in-depth statement, pointing out that Zionist media and politicians are dogpiling on them to distract from the genocidal war crimes Israel's military continues to enact on Palestine. Here's their statement in full: