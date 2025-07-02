Foo Fighters Share New Single “Today’s Song,” Dave Grohl Thanks Former Members

Dave Grohl released Foo Fighters' self-titled debut on July 4, 1995, and the band has been building up to the album's 30th anniversary with a flurry of #FF30 content online — including the release of a Minor Threat cover that combined newly recorded vocals with an instrumental tracked back in '95. Now the Foos are back with their first new song since the release of But Here We Are in 2023. It's called "Today's Song," and it arrives with a statement from Grohl thanking the former members of Foo Fighters, with special mention for the late Taylor Hawkins.

"Today's Song" finds Grohl in power ballad mode, reflecting on death and resilience and getting a lot of mileage out of explosive power chords. It's kind of like a super-charged version of "February Stars," and it'll probably bring the house down at Foo Fighters shows. Here's what Grohl has to say about it:

Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone. It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen. And... Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.

The current Foo Fighters lineup is listed as Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee. No word yet as to who will be replacing the recently fired Freese on drums when Foo Fighters return to the stage for a series of international dates this fall. Speaking of which, you can find the band's tour dates below along with the new song.

TOUR DATES:

10/02 - Jakarta, ID @ Carnaval Ancol

10/04 - Singapore, SG @ F1

10/07 - Tokyo, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

10/10 - Osaka, JP @ Glion Arena Kobe

11/14 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital