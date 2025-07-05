Watch Black Sabbath Reunite For Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert

Exactly six months ago, we learned that Black Sabbath's original lineup — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward — were getting back together for one last show. It would be their first performance in over eight years and first with Ward in nearly 20. The Black Sabbath finale would double as a farewell concert for Osbourne, who retired from touring three years ago while dealing with serious health problems including Parkinson's disease, and it would really be more like a day-long festival featuring some of the biggest names in heavy music leading up to the main event. Today at Villa Park in the group's hometown of Birmingham, UK, the big event finally happened.

We already knew Sabbath would be doing an abbreviated performance following a brief Ozzy solo set, and indeed, they did not rock out for long. After emerging On a throne from under the stage, the Prince Of Darkness sang “I Don’t Know,” “Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Mama, I'm Coming Home" (his biggest solo hit outside Lita Ford and Post Malone collabs), and "Crazy Train" (his classic debut solo single). The performance by Osbourne and his band (which featured Zakk Wylde, Adam Wakeman, Mike Inez, and Tommy Clufetos) ended with confetti and, as with last night’s Oasis reunion, an onscreen tribute to Diogo Jota, the footballer who who was killed alongside his brother in a car crash on Thursday. Black Sabbath then closed the night with "War Pigs," "N.I.B.," "Iron Man," and "Paranoid" as fireworks went off above.

The so-called Back To The Beginning show was viewable on a pay-per-view livestream for $29.99. Those who paid for the package have access to rewatch the concert on demand until Monday at 3 p.m. BST. Even though it's all over, you might still be able to get VOD access here.

Before the headline sets, a murderer's row of metal and hard rock legends took the stage with tributes. We're talking Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Slayer all covering Sabbath songs. Also performing were Pantera, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, Halestorm, and Rival Sons. A couple of supergroups brought together artists like Tom Morello, Tobias Forge, Billy Corgan, Travis Barker, Danny Carey, Nuno Bettencourt (wearing a Diogo Jota jersey), David Draiman (getting booed), Chad Smith, and Andrew Watt, among others, plus Ronnie Wood and Steven Tyler in surprise appearances. Pre-recorded videos featured Jack Black singing "Mr. Crowley" with Tom Morello's son Roman (see the official clip at the bottom of this post) and, more controversially, Marilyn Manson. Slipknot’s Sid Wilson was there, proposing to Kelly Osbourne backstage. And noted metalhead Jason Momoa was around too, moshing during Pantera.

Tool performed as well, despite speculation that they were the unnamed band Sharon Osbourne kicked off the bill after having what she called a "huge, huge to-do with a manager." Speaking to Metal Hammer, Sharon continued, "And it was probably the worst way I’ve felt in years. And I don’t care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn’t know me. And he’s now going around making up bulls— lies because I threw his band off the bill." Two acts that did drop off the lineup are Wolfgang Van Halen (because his band Mammoth are opening Creed's tour) and the surviving members of Soundgarden (no reason was given).

In other Ozzy Osbourne news, he recently partnered with Liquid Death to sell 10 cans of his "DNA." They quickly sold out, but Travis Barker got one. Osbourne also teamed with Jolie on his latest beauty product collab.

As for Sabbath as a whole, Birmingham honored them with "the freedom of the city" by the Lord Mayor and a LEGO tribute at its LEGOLAND Discovery Centre ahead of today's show. Fellow local heavy metal icons Judas Priest also shared a cover of "War Pigs." And there's a big Sabbath auction happening with lots of collectibles and experiences to benefit Cure Parkinson’s and Acorns Children’s Hospice. Finally, the group's early demos from 1969, when they were still using the band name Earth, will be released 7/25 via Big Bear Records under the name Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes.

Check out some of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's final performances below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ashsixx/video/7523809869208538382

https://www.tiktok.com/@ashsixx/video/7523856999935790349