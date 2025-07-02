Oasis Announce 30th Anniversary (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Reissue

We're two days away from the launch of Oasis' reunion tour, and all around the world, people are getting excited. Today the band has some non-reunion news to share: They're reissuing their 1995 masterpiece (What's The Story) Morning Glory? in October, just in time for the album's 30th anniversary.

Like last year's Definitely Maybe reissue, this release is padded out with outtakes remixed and remastered by Noel Gallagher with Callum Marinho. This time it's just five bonus tracks, all previously unreleased "unplugged" versions of Morning Glory-era classics: "Cast No Shadow," "Morning Glory," "Wonderwall," "Acquiesce," and "Champagne Supernova." Today they've shared the unplugged version of "Acquiesce," the beloved B-side held up by some fans as an example of the band's best work. Listen below.

The (What's The Story) Morning Glory? deluxe reissue is out 10/3 via Big Brother. If you're craving more Oasis #content today, I wrote about Liam and Noel's constant feuding for another publication.