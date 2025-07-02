Philly Punk Greats Dark Thoughts Share Their First New Songs In Five Years

Dark Thoughts make fast music, but that doesn't mean they make it quickly. For a long time now, the Philadelphia DIY rippers have been cranking out the sort of elemental punk rock that seems to be a mostly lost recipe. They are true Ramones devotees. Their songs are short and fun and catchy and vicious, and they might scratch an itch that you didn't know you had. Dark Thoughts have never stopped playing shows, but we haven't heard from them in a while. They released Must Be Nice, their third album, in the waning days of 2019. Now, they're back with a few new bangers.

Today, Dark Thoughts shared a new four-song cassette called 2025 Summer Promo. One of the four songs is a cover of the Ramones' 1977 jam "What's Your Game," which they recorded remotely during COVID and released in 2020. The other three tracks are all original Dark Thoughts bangers that find the band back in sprint mode. In the Bandcamp description, they say that the new tracks will appear on an upcoming album called Highway To The End. All three songs are relentlessly fun. They rampage through your speakers like a whirlwind, and they're gone before you know what happened. The longest of the new tracks is one minute and 58 seconds long. This is really, really good shit. Listen below.

<a href="https://dark-thoughts.bandcamp.com/album/2025-summer-promo">2025 SUMMER PROMO by DARK THOUGHTS</a>

2025 Summer Promo is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp. We don't know when Highway To The End is coming yet, but I can't wait.