JID Announces New Mixtape Out Tomorrow, Shares “Beau” & “32 (Freestyle)”

The ultra-talented Atlanta rapper JID has been busy lately. Earlier this year, JID started the rollout for his upcoming album God Does Like Ugly, the follow-up to 2022's impressive The Forever Story, by releasing the single "WRK." A couple of weeks ago, he appeared on Offset's Drowning Pool-interpolating single "Bodies." Next month, the JID album comes out. Before then, we're getting a mixtape. Tomorrow, on the Fourth of July, JID will drop his GDLU Preluxe mixtape, the rare example of a deluxe edition coming out before the proper album. Today, we get a preview of the preluxe.

JID just dropped his new single "Beau," which seems to be from the GDLU Preluxe mixtape rather than the God Does Like Ugly mixtape. It's a sharp, athletic rap workout with a beat that goes for boom-bap mafia-movie vibes. On the pitched-down hook, he flips the title, calling himself "young Black Rambo, ridin' in that Lambo." A couple of days ago, JID also shared the even more kinetic "32 (Freestyle)," the latest in a series of rappity-rap attacks that he's been releasing for years. ("31 (Freestyle)" came out back in October.) Neither of those new tracks is on streaming, but you can listen to both tracks below.

GDLU Preluxe is out 7/4. God Does Like Ugly is out 8/8 on Dreamville/Interscope.