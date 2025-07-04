The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

4

Matt Jencik & Midwife - "Only Death Is Real"

After performing as a member of Implodes, Don Caballero, and Slint’s touring lineup, Matt Jencik decided it was time for something new: Music with a focus on vocals. He teamed up with Madeline Johnston, the Denver musician who makes dreamy slowcore as Midwife, for their upcoming album Never Die. The record, Jencik has explained, is about wishing your loved ones could live forever. But nowadays, the phrase "only two things in life are certain: death and taxes" seems to carry an extra weight. "Only Death Is Real," Jencik and Johnston's latest single from Never Die, begins as a meandering contemplation of the human life cycle. "Only death is real," Johnston coos, the final word bolstered by the sudden heavy buzz of a single electric guitar note. It doesn't sound too downcast or defeated, however, instead ringing like a useful, matter-of-fact reminder of life's futility. Maybe that's the best way to think about death. —Abby