LL Cool J Drops Off Philly July 4th Concert: “I’m Not Gonna Cross A Picket Line”

Philadelphia's largest blue-collar workers' union, District Council 33, are currently on strike for better pay. That union includes sanitation workers, so residential trash collection has been on pause for the past few days. Still, the city is carrying on with their usual Fourth Of July festivities today, including the WAWA Welcome America Concert. But scheduled headliner LL Cool J has dropped off the lineup, refusing to cross a picket line.

"I never ever want to disappoint my fans, and especially in Philadelphia," LL Cool J said in a video on Instagram Thursday night. "Y'all mean too much to me, but there's absolutely no way that I could perform, cross a picking line and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage... "I'm going to be in town, y'all, but I'm just letting you know, I'm not going to cross a picket line and perform for money when people are hurting."

DC33 President Greg Boulware commended LL's decision, saying in a statement: "His support underscores the significance of the labor movement and its ongoing fight for justice and equity. We are grateful for his exemplary stance and the impact it has on raising awareness and fostering respect for working people everywhere."

In a statement of her own, Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker said she spoke with LL personally about the decision, adding: "I respect his decision, and understand his desire to see the city unified. He is always welcome in Philadelphia."

Philly's own Jazmine Sullivan is also scheduled to perform the WAWA Welcome America concert; as far as I can tell, she's still on. (UPDATE: She dropped off too.) See LL Cool J's video below.

