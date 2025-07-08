The Rapture Announce First Tour In 15 Years

The Rapture are back, again. They reunited in 2019, and then frontman Luke Jenner released his solo album the following year. They've been pretty quiet until this past May, when they announced their first show in five years for Portola Festival in San Francisco. Now, it seems it's more than a one-off. Today, the New York group announced its first proper tour in 15 years.

Jenner offered this statement:

This has been a long time coming. Years ago when I stepped away from the band I was needing time and space to piece together my life. I needed to fix my marriage, be there for my son, and ultimately work on myself. This tour marks a new chapter for me, one shaped by everything I’ve lived through and learned along the way. I’ve achieved everything I hoped to achieve through music, and now I get to use it to help anyone else who maybe needs it like I did back then.

Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/18 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/21 - San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

09/23 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

09/24 - Phoenix, AZ@ The Van Buren

09/26 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s

09/27 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

09/30 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/01 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/03 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/04 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater

10/05 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/09 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/10 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/11 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

11/12 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

11/13 - London, UK @ Troxy

11/15 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

11/17 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/19 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

11/20 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

11/21 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

11/23 - Barcelona, SP @ Razzmatazz 2