The Rapture Announce First Tour In 15 Years

The Rapture are back, again. They reunited in 2019, and then frontman Luke Jenner released his solo album the following year. They've been pretty quiet until this past May, when they announced their first show in five years for Portola Festival in San Francisco. Now, it seems it's more than a one-off. Today, the New York group announced its first proper tour in 15 years.
Jenner offered this statement:
This has been a long time coming. Years ago when I stepped away from the band I was needing time and space to piece together my life. I needed to fix my marriage, be there for my son, and ultimately work on myself. This tour marks a new chapter for me, one shaped by everything I’ve lived through and learned along the way. I’ve achieved everything I hoped to achieve through music, and now I get to use it to help anyone else who maybe needs it like I did back then.
Check out the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
09/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/18 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
09/21 - San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival
09/23 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
09/24 - Phoenix, AZ@ The Van Buren
09/26 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s
09/27 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
09/30 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/01 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/03 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/04 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater
10/05 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/09 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/10 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/11 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
11/12 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
11/13 - London, UK @ Troxy
11/15 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
11/17 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
11/19 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
11/20 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
11/21 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix
11/23 - Barcelona, SP @ Razzmatazz 2