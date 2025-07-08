Skip to Content
Geese Announce New Album Getting Killed: Hear “Taxes”

12:03 PM EDT on July 8, 2025

Last year, Geese frontman Cameron Winter released his breakthrough solo LP Heavy Metal. If you weren't already a Geese head, that album probably made you one. And, just in time! The New York City group is returning with a new album Getting Killed, the follow-up to 2023's 3D Country, which is out inSeptember via Partisan. They've also released a new single "Taxes" produced by Kenny Beats (!), and by god, it is so fucking good.

The track opens with rattling percussion, the kind of full-bodied drum hits, tinny flourishes, and slithering accents that would soundtrack a secret ritual backlit by a campfire. "I should burn in hell/ but I don't deserve this, nobody deserves this," Winter cries on the opening line. Spooky backing vocals charge the song with a brief ominousness before sunny acoustic strums melt away any tension.

"If you want me to pay my taxes/ You better come over with a crucifix," Winter wails. "You're gonna have to nail me down," he proclaims as a modern day Christ proclaiming tax evasion. But something incredibly magical happens when Winter sings that final word -- the track breaks open with a radiant guitar melody and an uplifting bass. It's a holy moment where light breaks through. Within a little over three minutes, Geese take us on a transcendent odyssey.

Getting Killed was recorded with producer Kenneth Blume in his LA studio over a month-long stretch. The press release describes it as a "chaotic comedy." Listen to "Taxes" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Trinidad"
02 "Cobra"
03 "Husbands"
04 "Getting Killed"
05 "Islands of Men"
06 "100 Horses"
07 "Half Real"
08 "Au Pays du Cocaine"
09 "Bow Down"
10 "Taxes"
11 "Long Island City Here I Come"

Getting Killed is out 9/26 via Partisan Records.

Mark Sommerfield

