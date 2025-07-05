Skip to Content
Lana Del Rey Sings “If You Lie Down With Me” Live For The First Time, Responds To Critical Concert Review

11:44 AM EDT on July 5, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 03: Lana Del Rey performs live on stage at Wembley Stadium on July 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for ABA)

|Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Earlier this week Lana Del Rey made UK fans very happy by bringing out her opener Addison Rae for some songs during her set at Wembley Stadium. Last night at that same venue she performed the Blue Banisters track "If You Lie Down With Me" live for the first time.

In addition to the live debut, Del Rey also responded to a concert review in the Irish Times, which claimed that, due to her setlist, "it has to be asked whether it is value for money." Del Rey commented on their Instagram post, "Ooh I think this is the wrong take on the angle for the story." Meanwhile Mallrat released a cover of her Born To Die song "Radio" yesterday for the Fourth of July. Watch Del Rey sing "If You Lie Down With Me" below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=R04qPSKSDZY

