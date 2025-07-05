The saga continues: The Velvet Sundown, who we suspected were an AI-generated band, have admitted to being an AI-generated band. The statement follows drama in which a troll pretended to be a spokesman for them. The Velvet Sundown claim to be an "ongoing artistic provocation designed to challenge the boundaries of authorship, identity, and the future of music itself in the age of AI."

"Not quite human. Not quite machine," the statement pretentiously begins. Is it written by ChatGPT? Who knows. It continues:

We live somewhere in between. The Velvet Sundown is a synthetic music project guided by human creative direction, and composed, voiced, and visualized with the support of artificial intelligence. This isn't a trick — it's a mirror. An ongoing artistic provocation designed to challenge the boundaries of authorship, identity, and the future of music itself in the age of AI. All characters, stories, music, voices and lyrics are original creations generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools employed as creative instruments. Any resemblance to actual places, events or persons — living or deceased — is purely coincidental and unintentional.

Okay! They currently have over one million monthly listeners, even though their Spotify profile has only been active for about a month. Waiting on the tour announcement!