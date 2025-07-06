Skip to Content
Watch Ed Sheeran Cover “Teenage Dirtbag” With Wheatus’ Brendan Brown

1:17 PM EDT on July 6, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ed Sheeran performs at Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

|Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag" just turned 25 years old a couple of weeks ago. The 2000 pop-rock hit has been covered many, many times in that timespan, including by Ed Sheeran, who says he used to perform the song with his old band when he was 12 years old. But surprisingly, pop-star Sheeran had never performed the song in concert until Saturday night in Hamburg, Germany, where he got Wheatus' own Brendan B. Brown to sing it with him. "One of my fav moments ever on stage," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

Also on Saturday, Apple Music revealed that Sheeran's 2017 smash "Shape Of You" is the #1 most-streamed track on the platform. Apple Music just turned 10 years old, and they're celebrating with a big playlist of their 500 most-streamed songs; there's a lot of Sheeran on there. See him covering "Teenage Dirtbag" below.

