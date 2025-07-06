Watch The First Clip From Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues

Assuming no ill-timed spontaneous deaths mess up the schedule, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is set to arrive in theaters on September 12. The sequel to the classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap will reunite stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, along with director Rob Reiner. After studio Bleecker Street shared a teaser for Spinal Tap II earlier this year, they shared a clip of it during a screening of the newly-remastered original film on Saturday.

In the short clip, a music exec (Chris Addison) is advising the members of Spinal Tap (Guest, McKean, and Shearer) on their upcoming farewell concert, 15 years since their previous show together. His idea to secure their legacy: "During the gig, at least one, but ideally two of you, would die." The men are not so keen on the idea.

There's also a new promo teaser on social media, where Reiner's character -- the mockumentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi -- is attempting a group Zoom call with Spinal Tap, but they struggle with that, too. See both below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tehnolanvogel/video/7523719106688830775