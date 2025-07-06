Skip to Content
Watch The First Clip From Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues

4:13 PM EDT on July 6, 2025

Assuming no ill-timed spontaneous deaths mess up the schedule, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is set to arrive in theaters on September 12. The sequel to the classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap will reunite stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, along with director Rob Reiner. After studio Bleecker Street shared a teaser for Spinal Tap II earlier this year, they shared a clip of it during a screening of the newly-remastered original film on Saturday.

In the short clip, a music exec (Chris Addison) is advising the members of Spinal Tap (Guest, McKean, and Shearer) on their upcoming farewell concert, 15 years since their previous show together. His idea to secure their legacy: "During the gig, at least one, but ideally two of you, would die." The men are not so keen on the idea.

There's also a new promo teaser on social media, where Reiner's character -- the mockumentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi -- is attempting a group Zoom call with Spinal Tap, but they struggle with that, too. See both below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tehnolanvogel/video/7523719106688830775

You could do worse than to see "This Is Spinal Tap" coming to a theater near you.

THIS IS SPINAL TAP is remixed, remastered, and returning to theaters in 4K for three days only: Saturday July 5, Sunday July 6, and Monday July 7. Get tickets now! https://t.co/DoZ6IS7lWo pic.twitter.com/mj3WGTIVWo

— Spinal Tap (@SpinalTap) July 4, 2025

Read More:

