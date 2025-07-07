RZA Celebrates His Birthday At Phish Show, Band Shouts Him Out During Talking Heads Cover

Saturday was RZA's 56th birthday, and he celebrated by going to a Phish concert. The band were playing Boulder's Folsom Field, and as they were doing their cover of Talking Heads' Remain In Light tune "Crosseyed And Painless" (which they do regularly), drummer Jon Fishman shouted out: "Happy birthday, RZA!" That prompted Trey Anastasio to do a little "Happy Birthday" riff on guitar, before shouting "Wu-Tang forever" himself in honor of the Wu-Tang Clan leader.

RZA also hung out with Phish backstage, and it looks like Anastasio let him play his guitar a little bit. Phish's Instagram account shared a few photos of the encounter, quoting 36 Chambers’ "7th Chamber - Pt. II" in the caption. See photos and an audience video below; the birthday acknowledgments begin around the 4:15 mark.