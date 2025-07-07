Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

RZA Celebrates His Birthday At Phish Show, Band Shouts Him Out During Talking Heads Cover

10:28 AM EDT on July 7, 2025

Saturday was RZA's 56th birthday, and he celebrated by going to a Phish concert. The band were playing Boulder's Folsom Field, and as they were doing their cover of Talking Heads' Remain In Light tune "Crosseyed And Painless" (which they do regularly), drummer Jon Fishman shouted out: "Happy birthday, RZA!" That prompted Trey Anastasio to do a little "Happy Birthday" riff on guitar, before shouting "Wu-Tang forever" himself in honor of the Wu-Tang Clan leader.

RZA also hung out with Phish backstage, and it looks like Anastasio let him play his guitar a little bit. Phish's Instagram account shared a few photos of the encounter, quoting 36 Chambers’ "7th Chamber - Pt. II" in the caption. See photos and an audience video below; the birthday acknowledgments begin around the 4:15 mark.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Watch Mr. Bungle Play “Retrovertigo” Live For The First Time In 25 Years

January 17, 2026
News

Watch St. Vincent Join Cate Le Bon For “Always The Same” In New York

January 17, 2026
News

The Waterboys Will Not Be Deterred From Posting AI Slop

January 17, 2026
News

Morrissey Cancels Tomorrow’s Atlanta Show, Gets Cut From New A$AP Rocky Album And Mocked On New Robbie Williams Album

January 16, 2026
News

Best Friends Forever Festival Taking 2026 Off As Venue Becomes Parking Lot

January 16, 2026
News

Ludacris Drops Off MAGA Artists’ Tour After Backlash, Nelly Still On

January 16, 2026