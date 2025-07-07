Idlewild Announce New Self-Titled Album: Hear “Stay Out Of Place”

Edinburgh's persistently underrated Idlewild have been making churning, majestic alt-rock anthems for decades, but they haven't always done it quickly. Idlewild often take long stretches off in between albums, and they're just now announcing the follow-up to their 2019 LP Interview Music. This fall, they're coming back with a new one, and they're going self-titled this time. When a band's 10th album is its self-titled one, that's a statement in itself.

Lead Idlewild single "Stay Out Of Place" is a big, hearty anthem about life's temporary nature. In a press release, lead singer Roddy Woomble says, "Walt Whitman was right; we do contain ‘multitudes.’ There is more than one 'us' in there -- we’re choosing a voice from among the many voices. This is especially interesting in a band context, because it's not just one voice, but five voices collaborating, over time. We arrange the world in our own order, but sometimes you’ve got to shake up expectations and forget about the instructions. I suppose that's what I'm getting at with 'Stay Out Of Place.' It felt like a good starting point and (re)introduction to Idlewild 2025."

Below, listen to "Stay Out Of Place" and check out the Idlewild tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Stay Out Of Place"

02 "Like I Had Before"

03 "It's Not The First Time"

04 "(I Can't Help) Back Then You Found Me"

05 "The Mirror Still"

06 "Make It Happen"

07 "I Wish I Wrote It Down"

08 "Permanent Colours"

09 "Writers Of The Present Time"

10 "End With Sunrise"

Idlewild is out 10/3 on V2. Pre-order it here.