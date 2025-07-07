Shirley Collins Celebrates 90th Birthday With “Hares On The Mountain (Fast Version)”

The English folksinger Shirley Collins made stirring, austere music in the '60s and '70s alongside her late sister Dolly. In 1978, the Collins sisters released their final album For As Many As Will. After that, Shirley left music behind, working regular jobs and raising her kids, until she returned with 2016's Lodestar, her first album in 38 years. She's been active ever since. On Saturday, Collins celebrated her 90th birthday, an amazing milestone. Naturally, she's celebrating by releasing one of those sped-up remixes that the kids on TikTok like so much.

"Hares On The Mountain" is a traditional English folk song, and Shirley Collins has recorded it many times over the years. Collins included a version of "Hares On The Mountain" on her debut album Sweet England in 1959 and then another on Folk Roots, New Routes, the jazz-folk fusion record that she and guitarist Davey Graham released in 1964. Collins once again included "Hares On The Mountain" on her most recent LP, 2023's Archangel Hill, and that's the one that's currently getting the fast-version remix treatment. Below, listen to the fast and non-fast versions of "Hares On The Mountain."

The whole "fast version" trend makes me feel old. I wonder what Shirley Collins thinks of it. Read our 2016 Shirley Collins interview here.